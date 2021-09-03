EN
    10:13, 03 September 2021

    1,547 coronavirus patients in critical condition

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 99,675 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of September 3, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

    21,714 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, while 77,961 are receiving outpatient treatment.

    1,547 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 481 in extremely critical condition while 255 are on life support.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 4,930 new COVID-19 cases.


