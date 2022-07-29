1,571 people recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,571 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread.

Of them, 670 are in Nur-Sultan, 624 – in Almaty, 10 – in Aktobe region, 6 – in Almaty region, 43 – in Zhetysu region, 13 – in Atyrau region, 41 – in East Kazakhstan region, 35 – in Zhambyl region, 15 – in West Kazakhstan region, 40 – in Karaganda region, 13 – in Ulytau region, 14 – in Kyzylorda region, 17 – in Mangistau region, 9 – in Pavlodar region, and 21 – in Turkistan region.

Since the pandemic beginning, the number of those recovered from the COVID-19 has reached 1,306,614.