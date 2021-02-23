1,600 inoculated against COVID-19 in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – The first stage of the voluntary vaccination campaign is in full swing in Karaganda region. According to the plan, local medical workers are receiving their shots of the anti-coronavirus vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of today, 1,600 people were inoculated with the anti-coronavirus vaccine in the region.

The second dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has already been administered to 80 people. Among those is chief state sanitary officer of Karaganda region Yuri Zalygin who received his second shot of the Sputnik V vaccine the other day.

According to reports, Zalygin experienced no complications 30 minutes after the shot was administered. «He is doing absolutely fine,» the press service of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Karaganda region said in a statement.

It bears to remind that the voluntary vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. The plan is to inoculate the medical workers within the first stage of the vaccination campaign.