1,612 treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of February 22 some 1,612 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, with 115 staying in the hospitals, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

Of which 1,497 are treated at home.

2 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 4 in extremely critical condition, while 1 is on life support.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan detected 90 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.