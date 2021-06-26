EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:35, 26 June 2021 | GMT +6

    1,616 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region last day

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The mass vaccination against COVId-19 is underway in Atyrau region. 1,616 people were administered the 1st dose of Sputnik V, QazVac and Hayat-Vax vaccines last day, Kazinform reports.

    Out of which 70 are health workers, 99 policemen, 20 students, 9 law enforcement officers, 13 public servants, 1,318 locals.

    Since February 1 some 76,490 people were given the 1st shot of Sputnik V, QazVac and Hayat-Vax vaccines, while 40,334 received both shots.

    As earlier reported, 332 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau region.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region QazCovid-in Coronavirus Sputnik V HayatVax
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!