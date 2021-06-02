1,617 recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 1,617 people more recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

255 beat the novel virus in Nur-Sultan, 224 in Almaty, 69 in Shymkent, 80 in Akmola region, 81 in Aktobe region, 48 in Almaty region, 17 in Atyrau region, 25 in East Kazakhstan, 32 in Zhambyl region, 118 in West Kazakhstan, 441 in Karaganda region, 35 in Kostanay region, 35 in Kyzylorda region, 32 in Mangistau region, 92 in Pavlodar region, 28 in North Kazakhstan, 5 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recoveries to 359,443.