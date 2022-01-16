1,627 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,627 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Almaty city has seen the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 467. Nur-Sultan city has logged the second highest number of daily recoveries – 319. North Kazakhstan region is third in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases - 310.

156 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region in the past 24 hours.

East Kazakhstan region has reported 90 COVID-19 recovered cases, Pavlodar region – 58, Atyrau region – 48, Mangistau region – 45, Akmola region – 40, Shymkent city – 38, and Almaty region – 33.

Kostanay region has seen nine fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, West Kazakhstan region – seven, and Turkestan region – seven.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 970,783.







