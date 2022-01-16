1,627 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs
Almaty city has seen the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 467. Nur-Sultan city has logged the second highest number of daily recoveries – 319. North Kazakhstan region is third in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases - 310.
156 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region in the past 24 hours.
East Kazakhstan region has reported 90 COVID-19 recovered cases, Pavlodar region – 58, Atyrau region – 48, Mangistau region – 45, Akmola region – 40, Shymkent city – 38, and Almaty region – 33.
Kostanay region has seen nine fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, West Kazakhstan region – seven, and Turkestan region – seven.
The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 970,783.