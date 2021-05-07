EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:16, 07 May 2021 | GMT +6

    1,634,939 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,634,939 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of May 7, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, t he biggest number of those vaccinated is reported in Almaty city – 246,665. Almaty region reported the second highest number of people who got their shot of COVID-19 vaccine – 178,077. Ranked third is Turkestan region with 158,055 people who were inoculated.

    125,840 people were vaccinated in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    Recall that mass vaccination has kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021 at the instruction of the Head of State.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 QazVac QazCovid-in Healthcare Coronavirus Sputnik V HayatVax Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!