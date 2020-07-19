1,636 coronavirus-infected Kazakhstanis recorded over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,636 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions:

Nur-Sultan city – 258,

Almaty city – 220,

Shymkent city – 47,

Akmola region – 50,

Aktobe region – 23,

Almaty region – 78,

Atyrau region – 184,

East Kazakhstan region – 133,

Zhambyl region – 121,

West Kazakhstan region – 103,

Karaganda region – 118,

Kostanay region – 55,

Kyzylorda region – 49,

Mangistau region – 2,

Pavlodar region – 92,

North Kazakhstan region – 63,

Turkestan region – 40,

To date, 70,339 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.