10:49, 19 July 2020 | GMT +6
1,636 coronavirus-infected Kazakhstanis recorded over past day
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,636 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.
Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions:
Nur-Sultan city – 258,
Almaty city – 220,
Shymkent city – 47,
Akmola region – 50,
Aktobe region – 23,
Almaty region – 78,
Atyrau region – 184,
East Kazakhstan region – 133,
Zhambyl region – 121,
West Kazakhstan region – 103,
Karaganda region – 118,
Kostanay region – 55,
Kyzylorda region – 49,
Mangistau region – 2,
Pavlodar region – 92,
North Kazakhstan region – 63,
Turkestan region – 40,
To date, 70,339 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.