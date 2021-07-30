EN
    10:35, 30 July 2021

    1,639 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 93,580, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 26,408 are treated as in-patients and 67,172 as out-patients.

    1,639 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 345 in critical condition, and 180 on artificial lung ventilation.

    Notably, the country has posted 7,778 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day.


