1,639 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 93,580, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 26,408 are treated as in-patients and 67,172 as out-patients.

1,639 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 345 in critical condition, and 180 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has posted 7,778 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day.