    09:04, 12 August 2022 | GMT +6

    1,643 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,643 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    Of which 375 fresh cases were reported in the city of Nur-Sultan, 191 in Almaty, 13 in Shymkent, 128 in Akmola region, 57 in Aktobe region, 13 in Almaty region, 32 in Zhetysu region, 38 in Atyrau region, 44 in East Kazakhstan region, 28 in Abai region, 33 in Zhambyl region, 105 in West Kazakhstan region, 196 in Karaganda region, 14 in Ulytau region, 104 in Kostanay region, 34 in Kyzylorda region, 43 in Mangistau region, 113 in Pavlodar region, 68 in North Kazakhstan region, and 14 in Turkistan region bringing the country’s tally to 1,374,277.


