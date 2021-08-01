1,652 patients with severe COVID-19 treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people being under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 98,931, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

According to the Health Ministry, out of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 28,162 are in-patients and 70,769 are out-patients.

Nationwide, 1,652 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 417 in critical condition, and 187 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has logged 7,803 cases of and 4,933 recoveries from the coronavirus infection over the past day.

All areas of the country are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread.