1,663 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 1,663 more COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

The most cases were detected in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities up to 356 and 526 correspondingly. 47 cases were registered in Shymkent, 38 in Akmola region, 82 in Aktobe region, 191 in Almaty region, 75 in Atyrau region, 24 in East Kazakhstan, 24 in Zhambyl region, 96 in West Kazakhstan, 93 in Karaganda region, 37 in Kostanay region, 13 in Kyzylorda region, 13 in Mangistau region, 20 in Pavlodar region, 21 in North Kazakhstan, 7 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan climbed to 244,981.