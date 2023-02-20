EN
    09:50, 20 February 2023 | GMT +6

    1,664 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of February 20 some 1,664 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

    112 patients are staying in the hospitals, while 1,552 are treated at home.

    4 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 4 in extremely critical condition, and 1 is on life support.

    As earlier reported, 40 more coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Healthcare
