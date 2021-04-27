1,665 get QazVac vaccine on Apr 26

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,665 people have got the homegrown QazVac vaccine on April 26, on the first day of its delivery the countrywide, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

«As of today Kazakhstan uses two vaccines, namely Sputnik V and QazVac, to vaccinate population against COVID-19. Kazakhstan ranks among the world’s ten producers of anti-COVID-19 vaccines. Currently Kazakhstan ranks 52nd among 177 countries of the world in the vaccination efforts,» the Kazakh Healthcare Minister, Alexey Tsoi, said at today’s Government meeting.

As earlier reported, on April 26 Alexey Tsoi became one of the first to get the country’s QazCovid-in vaccine. The first 50,000 doses were delivered to the hubs of the SK Pharmacy integrated distributor. 6,000 doses were delivered to Nur-Sultan and Almaty.

The two doses of the vaccine will be administrated up to 21 days apart.