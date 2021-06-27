1,667 in Atyrau get COVID-19 vaccine last day

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 1,667 people in Atyrau got the 1st dose of Sputnik V, QazVac, Hayat-Vax vaccines in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

Out of which 141 are health workers, 108 teachers, 21 students, 27 public servants, 1,244 locals.

Since February 1, 78,156 people were administered the 1st component of the vaccine, 41,809 the 2nd.

As earlier reported, Atyrau region is in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as coronavirus cases keep on surging, the healthcare department reports.