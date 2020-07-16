1,674 new coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day 1,674 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected persons registered in the following regions:

Nur Sultan city - 204;

Almaty city - 219;

Shymkent city - 76;

Akmola region - 43;

Aktobe region - 53;

Almaty region - 88;

Atyrau region - 218;

East Kazakhstan region - 133;

Zhambyl region - 87;

West Kazakhstan region - 101;

Karaganda region - 100;

Kostanay region - 49;

Kyzylorda region - 74;

Mangistau region - 41;

Pavlodar region - 63;

North Kazakhstan region - 95;

Turkestan region – 30.

In total 65,188 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the country.