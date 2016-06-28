1,700 km of roads to be built and repaired in Kazakhstan in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the meeting with the public, Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek told that 1,700 km of roads would be built across Kazakhstan in 2016.

According to him, the length of roads to be constructed and reconstructed will make 1,700 km which will let employ 75,000 people.

“Full-scale works will be conducted on all the projects of Nurly Zhol program in 2017-2019, and we will be able to employ approximately 200,000 people with jobs,” added Kassymbek.