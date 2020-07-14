EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:15, 14 July 2020 | GMT +6

    1,721 more Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day 1,721 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with reference to a special website Coronavirus2020.kz.

    Out of which 585 were recorded in Nur-Sultan city, 124 – in Almaty city, 11 – in Shymkent city, 48 in Akmola region, 42 in Aktobe region, 50 in Almaty region, 110 in Atyrau region, 247 in East Kazakhstan region, 15 in Zhambyl region, 125 in West Kazakhstan region, 65 in Karaganda region, 23 in Kostanay region, 14 in Kyzylorda region, 46 in Mangistau region, 13 in Pavlodar region, 200 in North Kazakhstan region, 3 in Turkestan region.

    In total 35,911 persons beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!