1,738 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,738 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who beat the virus were reported in Almaty city – 467. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 367. Coming in third is Almaty region with 299 COVID-19 recoveries. 236 people beat COVID-19 in Karaganda region.

77 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, 76 – in East Kazakhstan region, 73 – in Aktobe region, 57 – in Zhambyl region, 41 – in Pavlodar region, 20 – in West Kazakhstan region, 12 – in Turkestan region, 7 – in North Kazakhstan region, 4 – in Kyzylorda region, and 2 – in Mangistau region.

Since the start of the pandemic 317,741 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.