TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:49, 15 July 2020 | GMT +6

    1,759 new coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day 1,759 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.

    Coronavirus-infected persons registered in the following regions:

    Nur Sultan city - 250;

    Almaty city - 229;

    Shymkent city - 28;

    Akmola region - 42;

    Aktobe region - 196;

    Almaty region - 82;

    Atyrau region - 179;

    East Kazakhstan region - 139;

    Zhambyl region - 79;

    West Kazakhstan region - 98;

    Karaganda region - 98;

    Kostanay region - 45;

    Kyzylorda region - 53;

    Mangistau region - 38;

    Pavlodar region - 88;

    North Kazakhstan region - 75;

    Turkestan region – 40.

    In total 63,514 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the country.


    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
