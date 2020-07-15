09:49, 15 July 2020 | GMT +6
1,759 new coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day 1,759 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.
Coronavirus-infected persons registered in the following regions:
Nur Sultan city - 250;
Almaty city - 229;
Shymkent city - 28;
Akmola region - 42;
Aktobe region - 196;
Almaty region - 82;
Atyrau region - 179;
East Kazakhstan region - 139;
Zhambyl region - 79;
West Kazakhstan region - 98;
Karaganda region - 98;
Kostanay region - 45;
Kyzylorda region - 53;
Mangistau region - 38;
Pavlodar region - 88;
North Kazakhstan region - 75;
Turkestan region – 40.
In total 63,514 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the country.