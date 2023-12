1,773 more beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan, total at 248,096

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 1,773 recoveries from coronavirus infection raising the country’s recoveries to 248,096, сoronavirus2020.kz reports.

538 recovered in Kazakh capital, 340 in Almaty, 7 in Shymkent, 70 in Akmola region, 15 in Aktobe region, 260 in Almaty region, 25 in Atyrau region, 32 in East Kazakhstan, 102 in West Kazakhstan, 129 in Karaganda region, 120 in Kostanay region, 34 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Mangystau region, 47 in Pavlodar region, 46 in North Kazakhstan, 5 in Turkestan region.