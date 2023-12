1,784 Kazakhstanis more beat coronavirus in last 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,784 Kazakhstanis more beat coronavirus in the past 24 hours, сoronavirus2020.kz reads.

520 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 508 in Almaty, 32 in Shymkent, 104 in Akmola region, 14 in Aktobe region, 108 in Almaty region, 20 in Atyrau region, 66 in East Kazakhstan, 70 in West Kazakhstan, 173 in Karaganda region, 10 in Kostanay region, 34 in Kyzylorda region, 54 in Mangystau region, 32 in Pavlodar region, 27 in North Kazakhstan, 12 in Turkestan region. The number of recoveries form coronavirus rose to 261,647 the countrywide.