EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:54, 28 August 2021 | GMT +6

    1,810 coronavirus patients in critical condition

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 28, 114,764 people (108,064 coronavirus positive and 6,700 coronavirus negative) are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

    Out of which 25,694 are staying in the hospitals, 89,070 receiving outpatient treatment.

    1,810 of the patients are in critical condition, 506 in extremely critical condition, while 308 are on life support.

    As earlier reported, 6,233 new coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan in the last day.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Regions Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!