EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:50, 30 April 2021 | GMT +6

    1,815 being treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 80 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports. 80 more people recovered from the novel virus in the past day.

    1,169 people are being treated at home, 188 staying at the modular hospital, 101 at the regional hospital, 153 at the district infectious diseases hospital, 107 at the Tengiz oilfield, the regional healthcare department reports.

    As earlier reported, the region is still in the ‘red zone’. 22,612 people were administered the first component of the vaccine against COVID-19.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region QazVac Coronavirus Sputnik V
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!