NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,836,821 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of May 16, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s official website reads.

Almaty is taking the lead in the vaccination rates the countrywide with 272,075 people who have already got the vaccine. Nur-Sultan vaccinated some 141,297. Mangistau region rounds out the top three with 34,707.