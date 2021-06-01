1,845 recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 1,845 more people recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

232 beat the novel infection in Kazakh capital, 169 in Almaty, 126 in Shymkent city, 73 in Akmola region, 173 in Aktobe region, 35 in Almaty region, 87 in Atyrau region, 67 in East Kazakhstan, 99 in Zhambyl region, 112 in West Kazakhstan, 365 in Karaganda region, 50 in Kostanay region, 24 in Kyzylorda region, 13 in Mangistau region, 146 in Pavlodar region, 30 in North Kazakhstan, 44 in Turkestan region. The number of those recovered from COVID-19 the nationwide rose to 357,826.