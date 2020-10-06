EN
    13:10, 06 October 2020

    1,851 COVID-19 patients treated as in-patients – Kazakh health ministry

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,180 people, including 70 children, are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan, of 3,180, 1,851 COVID-19 patients are being treated as in-patients and 1,329 - as out-patients.

    There are 86 patients with severe COVID-19 and 14 patients with critical COVID-19 across the country. 16 patients are connected to ventilators.


