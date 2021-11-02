1,853 defeat coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,853 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

East Kazakhstan region has reported the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 263, followed by Pavlodar region with 262 daily recoveries. West Kazakhstan region is third in terms of the highest number of daily COVID-19 recoveries - 215.

Karaganda region has reported 161 daily recoveries, Nur-Sultan city – 140, Almaty city – 127, Akmola region – 126, North Kazakhstan region – 119, Almaty region – 118, and Mangistau region – 109.

79 more have beaten the virus in Kostanay region, 41 in Aktobe region, 36 in Kyzylorda region, 32 in Turkestan region, and Shymkent city – 13.

Seven more daily fresh COVID-19 recovered cases have been reported in Zhambyl region and five in Atyrau region.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 889,558 coronavirus recovered cases.