    08:33, 05 March 2022 | GMT +6

    1,884 people more beat coronavirus last day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 1,884 people more beat coronavirus, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    506 recovered in the Kazakh capital, 134 in Almaty, 619 in Shymkent, 55 in Atyrau region, 22 in East Kazakhstan, 10 in Zhambyl region, 197 in West Kazakhstan, 38 in Karaganda region, 55 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 8 in Mangistau region, 72 in Pavlodar region, 85 in North Kazakhstan, 2 in Turkestan region. As a result, the number of recovered rose to 1,275,617.


