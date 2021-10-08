EN
    08:09, 08 October 2021 | GMT +6

    1,896 more tested positive for COVID-19 last day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,896 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    281 new cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, 423 in Almaty, 68 in Shymkent, 67 in Akmola region, 111 in Aktobe region, 197 in Almaty region, 51 in Atyrau, 140 in East Kazakhstan, 46 in Zhambyl region, 70 in West Kazakhstan, 172 in Karaganda region, 97 in Kostanay region, 39 in Kyzylorda region, 10 in Mangistau region, 140 in Pavlodar region, 108 in North Kazakhstan, 43 in Turkestan region raising the country’s count to 900,121.


