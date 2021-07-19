1,896 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,896 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who beat the virus were reported in Karaganda region - 418. Almaty city added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 403. Coming in third is Shymkent city with 148 COVID-19 recoveries.

135 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, 131 – in Nur-Sultan city, 130 – in Akmola region, 92 – in North Kazakhstan region, 85 – in West Kazakhstan region, 78 – in Turkestan region, 57 – in Pavlodar region, 53 – in Kostanay region, 46 – in Almaty region, 45 – in Kyzylorda region, 44 – in Mangistau region, and 31 – in East Kazakhstan region.

Since the start of the pandemic 431,956 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection nationwide.