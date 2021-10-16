1,900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 1,900 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city remains the leader in terms of fresh daily infections with 351 new COVID-19 cases. Coming in second is Nur-Sultan city with 236 new COVID-19 cases. Pavlodar region reported the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 177.

Almaty, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions added 167, 162 and 161 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

121 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 119 – in East Kazakhstan region, 107 – in Kostanay region, 59 – in Shymkent city, 52 - West Kazakhstan region, 50 – in Aktobe region, 42 – in Atyrau region, 31 – in Kyzylorda region, 31 – in Turkestan region, 23 – in Zhambyl region, and 11 – in Mangistau region.

In total, Kazakhstan has registered 914,699 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.