1,900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Almaty city remains the leader in terms of fresh daily infections with 351 new COVID-19 cases. Coming in second is Nur-Sultan city with 236 new COVID-19 cases. Pavlodar region reported the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 177.
Almaty, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions added 167, 162 and 161 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.
121 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 119 – in East Kazakhstan region, 107 – in Kostanay region, 59 – in Shymkent city, 52 - West Kazakhstan region, 50 – in Aktobe region, 42 – in Atyrau region, 31 – in Kyzylorda region, 31 – in Turkestan region, 23 – in Zhambyl region, and 11 – in Mangistau region.
In total, Kazakhstan has registered 914,699 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.