1,910 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,910 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who recovered from the virus were reported in Almaty city – 362. Mangistau region posted the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 251. Ranked third is Pavlodar region with 236 COVID-19 recoveries.

Coming fourth is East Kazakhstan region with 226 people who beat the novel coronavirus. West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions added 180 and 162 COVID-19 recoveries in the past day, respectively.

121 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Akmola region, 95 – in Aktobe region, 55 – in Kyzylorda region, 52 – in Turkestan region, 38 – in North Kazakhstan region, 35 – in Almaty region, 25 – in Nur-Sultan city, 21 – in Kostanay region, 21 – in Atyrau region, 17 – in Shymkent city, and 13 – in Zhambyl region.

Since the start of the pandemic 862,030 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country.