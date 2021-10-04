1,913 people more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 1,913 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

275 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 439 in Almaty, 21 in Shymkent, 131 in Akmola region, 68 in Aktobe region, 317 in Almaty region, 124 in Atyrau region, 68 in Aktobe region,317 in Almaty region, 124 in Atyrau region, 168 in East Kazakhstan, 3 in Zhambyl region, 1 in West Kazakhstan, 154 in Karaganda region, 8 in Kostanay region, 86 in Kyzylorda region, 7 in Mangistau region, 47 in Pavlodar region, 30 in North Kazakhstan, 34 in Turkestan region.

As a result, the number of the recoveries from coronavirus infection grew to 830,241 the countrywide.