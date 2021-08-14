1,924 COVID-19 patients in Kazakhstan in critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,924 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of August 14, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 116,574 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan. 30,905 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 85,669 are receiving outpatient treatment.

1,924 patients are in critical condition, 505 are in extremely severe condition and 253 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 7,510 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 679,832 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 560,373 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.