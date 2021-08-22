1,927 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 123,773, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 29,856 are treated as in-patients and 93,917 as out-patients.

1,927 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 523 in critical condition, and 249 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country remains in the coronavirus «red zone».

6,725 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours. 5,918 Kazakhstanis have defeated the virus over the past day.