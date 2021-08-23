1,944 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people being under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 124,871, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Commission, out of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 30,197 are in-patients and 94,674 are out-patients.

Nationwide, 1,944 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 518 in critical condition, and 312 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, 6,314 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours. 5,097 Kazakhstanis have defeated the virus over the past day.

Kazakhstan remains in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.