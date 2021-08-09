1,981 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,981 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 113,186 people in Kazakhstan are treated for COVID-19 across the country. 31,504 patients are staying at hospitals, while 81,682 are receiving outpatient treatment.

1,981 patients are in critical condition, 402 are in extremely severe condition and 192 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 7,671 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 641,885 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 525,627 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.