1 billion children at 'extremely high risk' of climate crisis impacts: Unicef
The Central African Republic, Chad, Nigeria, Guinea and Guinea Bissau top the list of countries where minors are most at risk, according to the United Nations agency's first child-focused climate risk index released Thursday, EFE reports.
According to Unicef, the 1 billion children, about half of the 2.2 billion on the planet, live in the 33 countries considered «extremely high risk.»
These children face a deadly combination of exposure to multiple climate and environmental shocks with a high vulnerability due to inadequate essential services, such as water and sanitation, healthcare and education, the agency said in a statement.
«For the first time, we have a complete picture of where and how children are vulnerable to climate change, and that picture is almost unimaginably dire,» said Unicef executive director Henrietta Fore.