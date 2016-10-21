1 billion dollar fight may tempt Mayweather to fight Golovkin - Peter Fury

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known British coach Peter Fury said his is dying to see Gennady Golovkin and Floyd Mayweather Jr. step into the ring together, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"I can see if GGG keeps winning would tempt Mayweather back for billion dollar fight. I'd pay double subscriptions to see it," Fury tweeted.



Earlier Mayweather Jr. said he would fight Golovkin only if the latter beats Andre Ward.



As for Golovkin, he officially vacated the December 10 fight date against WBA (Regular) middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs. The much-anticipated Golovkin vs. Jacobs fight was postponed until 2017.