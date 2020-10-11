1 city and 4 rgns report new COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 70 more COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

Fresh COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in one city and four regions of Kazakhstan, including 11 in Shymkent city, 6 in Atyrau region, 12 in Karaganda region, 39 in Mangistau region, and 2 in Pavlodar region.

The total number of COVID-19 recovered cases is 103,980.