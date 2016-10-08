1 dead, 1 injured in San Francisco shooting

SAN FRANCISCO. KAZINFORM - One man was killed and another one was injured as a result of a double shooting in San Francisco, US media report.

The shooting occurred in the Oceanview neighborhood on Friday at around 7 pm local time (02:00 GMT on Saturday), NBC Bay Area reported on Friday citing San Francisco police.

The man who was killed in the shooting was in his 20s, while the injured man was in his 50s, according to police.



There was no immediate information on the suspect.

Source: Sputnik