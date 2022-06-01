EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:08, 01 June 2022 | GMT +6

    1 dead, 13 injured after blast rocks restaurant in central China

    None
    None
    CHANGSHA. KAZINFORM - One person had been killed and 13 others injured as of 10:30 a.m. after a blast rocked a rice noodle restaurant in Changsha County, central China's Hunan Province, at about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the local publicity department, Xinhua reports.

    All the injured have been rushed to the hospital for treatment. The local fire, public security and emergency response departments have joined the rescue operation.

    Investigation into the cause of the accident is under way.


    Tags:
    World News China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!