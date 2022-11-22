EN
    13:19, 22 November 2022

    1 dead, 16 injured after car crashes into store in Massachusetts, U.S.

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM One man died at the scene and at least 16 others were injured on Monday after a car crashed into an Apple Store in Hingham, a town in the northeastern U.S. state of Massachusetts, Xinhua reports.

    The 16 people with varying levels of traumatic injuries were transported to hospital, said Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

    Preliminary investigation found that an unidentified male drove an SUV through the store's front glass

    Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters
