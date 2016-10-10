1 dead, 2 injured as car capsizes in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - One man died and two more were severely injured when a Mercedes car capsized on a motorway in Pavlodar region this past Sunday.

According to reports, the 26-year-old Mercedes driver lost control of the vehicle on the Shaldai-Sharbakty motorway on October 9.



The driver died at the scene without regaining consciousness. Two passengers aged 26 and 33 were injured and hospitalized.



An investigation is underway.