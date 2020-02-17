EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:23, 17 February 2020 | GMT +6

    1 dead, 28 injured in expressway pileup

    None
    None
    JEONJU. KAZINFORM At least one person was killed and 28 others injured in an expressway pileup in the country's southwestern region, authorities said Monday, YONHAP reported.

    Around 20 vehicles piled up in the accident that occurred at 12:23 p.m. in a tunnel on a highway connecting Suncheon and Wanju in North Jeolla Province, according to police and fire authorities.

    Police have sealed the accident site and rescue efforts are under way, but casualties are expected to rise as a tank truck carrying chemicals caught on fire, causing a toxic gas leak. The exact details of the chemical substance are yet unknown.

    «Rescue efforts are quite tough as black gas has covered the accident site,» a police officer said. «(It seems that) the exact scope of the damage can be confirmed after the fire is extinguished.»



    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!