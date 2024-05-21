1 dead, 30 injured after Singapore airliner hits severe turbulence

Severe turbulence on the Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 from London to Singapore has left one passenger dead and 30 others injured, forcing an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand's capital Bangkok on Tuesday, Thai authorities said, Xinhua reports.

The Boeing 777-300ER jet experienced severe turbulence en route and was forced to divert to Bangkok, where it landed at 3:45 p.m. local time, Singapore Airlines said in a statement.

There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board the flight, according to the airline.

The injured passengers, including seven in critical condition, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, said Kittipong Kittikachorn, Suvarnabhumi airport general manager.

Airport officials are providing assistance to the remaining passengers while the replacement aircraft is scheduled to land at the airport on Tuesday night, Kittipong told a news conference.