1 dead, 30 injured in explosion near police HQ in Turkey

A powerful explosion that hit police headquarters in Turkish city of Diyarbakir in the south-east of the country left at least thirty people injured and one dead, local media reported Friday.

The explosion occurred in the early hours of morning near the building of Counter-terror and Riot Police Branch, NTV channel reported, citing sources in police. The police have cordoned the area, with a number of ambulances dispatched to the scene. According to the preliminary information, the explosion was carried out with a bomb-laden car.

The similar attacks were conducted earlier by the Kurdistan Workers' Party's (PKK) militants.

Tensions between Ankara and the PKK escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between the sides collapsed over a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by the members of the group, which is outlawed in Turkey as a terrorist organization.

Source: Sputnik