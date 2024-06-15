EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:38, 15 June 2024 | GMT +6

    1 dead, 34 injured in road accident in central Philippines

    Road accident kills 1, injures 34
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    A female bus passenger died and 34 others were injured, 11 critically, in a road accident in Negros Occidental province in the central Philippines, a local official said Saturday, Xinhua reports.

    Maria Laarni Pornan, chief of the Bacolod City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said the accident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. local time on Friday after the government bus, carrying 36 people, including the driver, lost control while negotiating a descending road.

    She added that the bus fell on its side, resulting in the death of a 40-year-old female teacher.

    Pornan said the bus was transporting public school teachers and a student back to Bacolod City from a team-building activity in San Carlos City when the accident happened.

    Tags:
    Road accidents World News
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!